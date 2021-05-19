China hits back at Pelosi over Olympic boycott call

Nancy Pelosi 'full of lies' with Beijing Olympic boycott call, says China

'US politicians should stop using the Olympic movement to play despicable political games,' said China

AFP
AFP,
  • May 19 2021, 18:42 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 19:54 ist
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was "full of lies" with her call for a diplomatic boycott of next year's Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds, China's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

"Some US individuals' remarks are full of lies and disinformation," spokesman Zhao Lijian said, adding "US politicians should stop using the Olympic movement to play despicable political games."

