NASA rules out new Artemis launch in coming days

AFP
  • Sep 04 2022, 07:15 ist
NASA's Artemis I rocket sits on launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center on September 3. Credit: AFP Photo

NASA announced Saturday that a third attempt to launch its new lunar rocket would not occur in the coming days, after a fuel leak caused a second launch attempt to be halted.

The current launch period for the Artemis 1 mission "ends on Tuesday. We will not be launching in this launch period," said Jim Free, associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development at NASA.

