NATO allies are stepping up military support to Ukraine, says Stoltenberg

NATO partners are providing Ukraine with air-defence missiles and anti-tank weapons, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet on Monday, adding that he had held another phone conversation with Ukraine's president earlier.
Also Read -- EU to grant Ukrainians right to stay for up to 3 years
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much
Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families
Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media
In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault
DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections
Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more
Rooftop rescues in play as Australia floods
Ukraine-made cargo plane Mriya burnt in shelling
DH Toon | US wants somebody to listen!
Key questions after Putin's nuclear announcement