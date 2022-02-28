NATO allies are stepping up military support to Ukraine, says Stoltenberg

NATO allies stepping up military support to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: Reuters Photo

NATO partners are providing Ukraine with air-defence missiles and anti-tank weapons, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet on Monday, adding that he had held another phone conversation with Ukraine's president earlier.

