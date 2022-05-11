NATO membership would have prevented the war: Zelenskyy

NATO membership would have prevented the war: Zelenskyy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said the risk of seeing Ukraine become member of NATO warranted the invasion of its neighbour

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • May 11 2022, 19:10 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 19:10 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking to French University Sciences Po, said the war with Russia would have been prevented if his country had been member of NATO beforehand.

"If Ukraine had been part of NATO before the war, there would have been no war", Zelenskyy told students via video link.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said the risk of seeing Ukraine become member of NATO warranted the invasion of its neighbour that started more than two months ago. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
NATO
World news

What's Brewing

Hacker diverts Rs 52.9L from payment gateway, nabbed

Hacker diverts Rs 52.9L from payment gateway, nabbed

Underground networks of Russians that help Ukrainians

Underground networks of Russians that help Ukrainians

Snake rescue calls go up since the rains

Snake rescue calls go up since the rains

Marcos reloaded: Allure of 'golden era' known to India

Marcos reloaded: Allure of 'golden era' known to India

E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand

E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand

Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly

Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly

No 'versus' thing in arts: Ranveer on north-south films

No 'versus' thing in arts: Ranveer on north-south films

Indian chocolate comes of age

Indian chocolate comes of age

 