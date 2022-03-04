NATO rejects calls for no-fly zone over Ukraine

NATO promised other help to Kyiv and urged Putin to end immediately Russia's invasion

NATO's chief said on Friday the Western military alliance would not set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine nor send its troops there, but promised other help to Kyiv and urged President Vladimir Putin to end immediately Russia's invasion.

"This is President Putin's war, one he has chosen, planned and is waging against a peaceful country. We call on President Putin to stop this war immediately, withdrawal all his forces without conditions and engage in genuine diplomacy now," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.

After a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Stoltenberg also said: "Allies agree we should not have NATO planes operating in Ukrainian air space or NATO troops on Ukraine's territory."

He said Russia's was in Ukraine was "horrific".

"At the same time, we have a responsibility as NATO allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine because that would be even more dangerous, more devastating and would cause even more human suffering." 

