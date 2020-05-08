'Nazi defeat 75 years ago is day of gratitude'

Nazi defeat 75 years ago is 'day of gratitude': Frank-Walter Steinmeier

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • May 08 2020, 16:02 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 16:07 ist
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gives a speech during a wreath laying ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Neue Wache Memorial in Berlin. Reuters

Germans feel "gratitude" for the Nazi defeat that ended World War II in Europe 75 years ago, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a landmark commemoration speech on Friday.

"Today, we Germans are allowed to say: the day of liberation is a day of gratitude!" Steinmeier said at a solemn Berlin ceremony.

The May 8 anniversary of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender to the Allies is a one-off public holiday in Berlin this year, although events have been scaled down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Steinmeier's words recalled former president Richard von Weizsaecker's watershed speech in 1985 when he became the first to call on Germans to remember May 8 not as a day of defeat, but as a day of liberation from the Nazi tyranny.

World War II
Germany
Nazi

