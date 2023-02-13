NDRF's sniffer dogs help save minor trapped under debris in Turkey's Nurdağı

Sniffer dogs of NDRF, Julie and Romeo, saved a six-year-old girl who was trapped under the debris at the earthquake-hit Nurdağı in Turkey.

Meanwhile, rescuers pulled a woman alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey on Monday, broadcaster CNN Turk reported, a week after a major earthquake struck Turkey and Syria killing more than 34,000 people so far.

Sibel Kaya, 40, was rescued in the southern Gaziantep province, some 170 hours after the first of two quakes struck the region, the report said. Rescue workers in Kahramanmaras had also made contact with three survivors, believed to be a mother, daughter, and a baby, in the ruins of a building.

With chances of finding more survivors growing more remote, the death toll in both countries rose above 34,000 on Sunday and looked set to keep growing. It is the deadliest quake to have struck Turkey since 1939.