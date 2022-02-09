Neil Young urges Spotify employees to quit

Neil Young urges Spotify employees to quit

Young also told musicians and creators to 'find a better place than SPOTIFY to be the home of your art'

AFP
AFP,
  • Feb 09 2022, 04:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 04:40 ist
Neil Young. Credit: Reuters Photo

Neil Young is urging Spotify employees to quit their jobs at the company he's accused of spreading disinformation, urging them to leave before "it eats up your soul."

Young has been leading a boycott of the streaming giant for weeks after he demanded it choose between him and controversial podcaster Joe Rogan, who has faced criticism including for discouraging Covid-19 vaccination in young people.

In his latest missive published late Monday, Young, 76, told Spotify employees that the Swedish company's CEO, Daniel Ek, "is your big problem -- not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings."

"Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by EK are about numbers -- not art, not creativity," wrote the "Heart of Gold" artist on his website.

Young also told musicians and creators to "find a better place than SPOTIFY to be the home of your art."

So far, Joni Mitchell along with Young's former bandmates David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash have followed Young's suit and left Spotify.

Singer India.Arie also pulled her music from the platform, citing Rogan's "language around race."

For its part, Spotify's Ek has condemned Rogan's use of a racial slur but insisted that "I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer."

The company has a $100-million multi-year exclusive contract with the podcaster.

Spotify has also said it will add advisories to any podcast episodes that discuss Covid-19.

In his message this week, Young -- a longtime environmental advocate -- also asked his fellow baby boomers to remove their money from the major US banks Chase, Citi, Bank of America and Wells Fargo for their "continued fossil fuel damage even as the global temperature keeps climbing."

Check out DH's latest videos

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Spotify
World news
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

Dutch govt names commissioner to tackle #MeToo issues

Dutch govt names commissioner to tackle #MeToo issues

Benedict XVI seeks forgiveness over sex abuse scandal

Benedict XVI seeks forgiveness over sex abuse scandal

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

 