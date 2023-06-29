Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO axed over 'unacceptable' conduct

The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) Board has summarily axed its CEO Sello Hatang for "unacceptable" conduct following an investigation into complaints about him from some employees.

The complaints were received last month, shortly after Hatang tendered his resignation, and he was placed on special leave by the Board pending the investigation's outcome being conducted by an independent panel.

The foundation is housed in a building in Johannesburg, sponsored by the Indian government after Mandela became South Africa’s first democratically elected President after serving 27 years as a political prisoner.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NMF Board said that Hatang had been dismissed after an investigation into complaints about him from some employees revealed that he had conducted himself in an unacceptable manner. It did not provide any details of this conduct.

“After considering the outcomes of the independent investigation and ensuring that the process had been conducted fairly and without prejudice, the Board concluded that Mr Hatang’s conduct had been unbecoming and was unacceptable for someone in his position and that he should be summarily dismissed,” the statement said.

It added that the investigation took careful consideration of the rights of the complainants and Hatang, "as well as the Board’s commitment to entrenching the Foundation’s core values of respect and trust."

Adding that the matter caused much distress to the Foundation, its employees and its broader community of stakeholders, the Board said it would not comment further on the specifics.

“The focus now is on ensuring continuity in the Foundation’s activities, particularly in the approach to Madiba’s (Nelson Mandela) birthday commemorations on the 18th of July and on fulfilling the Foundation’s mandate of promoting Madiba’s vision of freedom and equality for all,” it added.

The Board said that the process of appointing a new CEO will begin soon and added, “Alongside this, the trustees are working closely with the interim management of the Foundation to ensure a process of rebuilding staff morale after this extremely difficult episode.”

Mandela established the NMF after stepping down as the President of South Africa in 1999, with India becoming the first country to provide substantial support.

Since then, the Indian government has remained a firm friend of NMF, often supporting its various ventures to assist the community.

The building served as Mandela’s office from where he ran his charitable projects, such as the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund. The staff have continued their work from there after Mandela passed on in 2013.