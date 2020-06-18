Nepal assembly unanimously okays new map that includes Indian territory

Nepal assembly unanimously okays new map

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 18 2020, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 13:39 ist
Nepal's House of Representatives members sign as they vote on an amendment to update the national emblem with a new controversial political map in Kathmandu. Credits: AFP Photo

Nepal's Upper House, on Thursday, unanimously okays the New Map amendment Bill (Coat of Arms) proposal that includes Indian territory; 57 votes in support and 0 votes against or abstained.

The New Map Amendment Bill (Coat of Arms) proposes a change in the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory.\

The India-Nepal bilateral ties came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

Nepal reacted sharply to the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through Nepalese territory. India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its territory.

Nepal last month released the revised political and administrative map of the country laying claim over the strategically key areas, more than six months after India published a new map in November 2019.

India had then sternly asked Nepal not to resort to any "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims. 

