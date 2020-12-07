Nepal to announce new official height of Mount Everest on Tuesday

Nepal is set to announce the new official height for Mount Everest on Tuesday, ending a long-standing dispute on how tall the world’s tallest peak is.

"We will be hosting a program to announce the new height on Tuesday afternoon at our office. People who actively took part in this procedure also are scheduled to be felicitated on the occasion," Sushil Narsingh Rajbhandari, deputy director general at the survey department of the Himalayan Nation confirmed to a television news agency.

Since Indian mathematician Radhanath Sikdar measured its elevation 168 years ago, the height of Mount Everest is always known to be 29,028 feet (8,848 metres). The measurement was reconfirmed by the Survey of India in 1954.

The Indian measurement was further corroborated by a 1975 Chinese mission. But 15 years ago, the communist country decided to remeasure it and this time Chinese scientists deduced that the majestic peak’s height was actually 29,017 ft (8844.43 mt) – a reduction of 11 feet from the measurement known since the last century.

The Chinese calculation was based on the summit's rock height whereas the Nepalese calculation (on the basis of what Sikdar and Survey of India found) was based on the snow height that adds a layer of 3.5 mt on top of the rocks. There was also one meter of unknown material, probably a mixture of ice and gravel, between the rock head and the snow cap.

The National Geographic Society and Boston’s Museum of Science also came up with their own Everest height assessment in 1999. They decided to measure the height of the snow cap, which can change over the years. Under that assessment, which relied on satellite technology, it was concluded the mountain stood 29,035 feet.

The dispute on the altitude persisted for some years till the Himalayan country was hit by a powerful earthquake in 2015. The quake triggered doubts among the scientific community on whether Mt Everest has shrunk or grew taller.

Two years later, the Nepal government launched an initiative to survey Mount Everest once again to find out its height.

The Nepalese initiative got a fillip from China after another two years when the two neighbouring countries during the visit of President Xi Jinping's visit in 2019 signed an agreement to jointly announce the height of the world's tallest peak.

Last month, the Nepal's Council of Ministers approved the formal announcement. "As the measurement work is in the final stage, the government is preparing to officially declare the new height of Mt Everest. It is the first time that the government has measured the height of the tallest peak in the world by using its own resources and equipment," Padma Kumari Aryal, the minister for land management, cooperatives and poverty alleviation said on November 26 after the cabinet meeting.