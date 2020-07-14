Nepal's Foreign Ministry clarifies PM's Lord Ram remark

Nepal's Foreign Ministry clarifies PM Oli's statement on Lord Ram

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2020, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 18:55 ist
Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli. Credit: AP Photo

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies PM K P Sharma Oli's remarks from yesterday on Ayodhya & Lord Ram. "Remarks not linked to any political subject and have no intention to hurt anyone's feelings," says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"As there have been several myths and references about Shri Ram and the places associated with him, the Prime Minister was simply highlighting the importance of further studies and research of the vast cultural geography the Ramayana represents to obtain facts about Shri Ram, Ramayana and the various places linked to this rich civilization. The remarks were not meant to debasing the significance of Ayodhya and the cultural value it bears," added the ministry.

 

Nepal
Lord Ram

