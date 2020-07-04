Nepal's ruling party meet on PM Oli's future deferred

Nepal's ruling communist party meet to decide PM Oli's future deferred

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Jul 04 2020, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 12:16 ist
Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Credit/Reuters Photo

Nepal's ruling communist party's crucial Standing Committee meeting to decide Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's future has been postponed until Monday, according to an official announcement.

Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa said that the meeting was postponed until Monday as the top leaders of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) required more time to forge an understanding on the outstanding issues.

The crucial meeting of the NCP’s 45-member Standing Committee, the most powerful body of the party, was scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Top NCP leaders have demanded Prime Minister Oli's resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nepal
K P Sharma Oli

What's Brewing

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Karnataka legalises online betting for horse racing

Karnataka legalises online betting for horse racing

Make Indian curries without tomatoes

Make Indian curries without tomatoes

ISRO's MOM captures image of the biggest moon of Mars

ISRO's MOM captures image of the biggest moon of Mars

 