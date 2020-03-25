Netanyahu ally resigns as speaker of Israeli parliament

Netanyahu ally resigns as speaker of Israeli parliament

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • Mar 25 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 22:42 ist
Yuli Edelstein. Credit: AFP File Photo

The speaker of Israel's parliament, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned on Wednesday, clearing the way for a vote that could see him replaced by a rival of the embattled premier.

Yuli Edelstein, a member of Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, had refused to schedule a speakership vote until a new government was formed, but stood down after the Supreme Court set a Wednesday deadline for the vote to take place.

"I hereby resign from my position as speaker of the Knesset," or parliament, Edelstein said, in a move that could see a member of the Centrist Blue and White party become speaker in the coming days.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Jerusalem
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

COVID-19: Rajasthan migrants walk home from Gujarat

COVID-19: Rajasthan migrants walk home from Gujarat

COVID-19 Lockdown: 4 weddings and a pandemic

COVID-19 Lockdown: 4 weddings and a pandemic

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

 