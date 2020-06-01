New Ebola outbreak in northwest DR Congo in Africa

New Ebola outbreak in northwest DR Congo in Africa

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 01 2020, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 23:44 ist
Representative image

DR Congo's health ministry on Monday reported a fresh Ebola outbreak in the vast African country's northwest, adding to an existing outbreak in the east, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

"Four people have already died," Health Minister Eteni Longondo told a press conference, adding that the National Institute of Biomedical Research (INRB) had confirmed that samples taken in the northwestern city of Mbandaka tested positive.

There is another Ebola outbreak in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo which has killed 2,280 people since August 2018, and had been hoped to be proclaimed over on June 25.

