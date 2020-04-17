New fires fanned by strong winds flare near Chernobyl

New fires fanned by strong winds flare near Chernobyl

Reuters
Reuters, Kiev,
  • Apr 17 2020, 05:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 05:17 ist
This handout satellite image taken on April 9, 2020 and released on April 15, 2020 by 2020 Planet Labs shows a forest fire burning in the Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine, not far from the nuclear power plant.

New fires broke out in the area around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant on Thursday, fanned by heavy winds that have made it harder to put out the blaze, Ukrainian officials said.

Emergency workers managed several days ago to contain an initial bout of fires that tore through forests around the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986. Ukrainian authorities have played down any radiation risk.

The state emergency service said three new fires had broken out but were "not large-scale and not threatening".

"The radioactive background in Kiev and the Kiev region is within normal limits," Volodymyr Demchuk, director of the Emergency Response Department, said in a video statement.

He said more than 1,000 people were involved in trying to extinguish the fires.

Emergency workers used planes and helicopters to put out the earlier blaze this week but heavy winds prevented them from doing so on Thursday, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying.

The April 26, 1986 Chernobyl disaster in then-Soviet Ukraine was triggered by a botched safety test in a reactor and sent clouds of nuclear material across much of Europe.

The plant and the abandoned nearby town of Pripyat have become a tourist draw, especially since a critically acclaimed U.S. television miniseries about the accident aired last year.

The Chernobyl site is currently shut as part of a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ukraine
Soviet Union
Europe
Chernobyl
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 