New gold rush pushes price to record highs

Something shiny and bright is beckoning investors accustomed to the gloomy days of 2020: gold.

In recent days, gold prices have hit record highs. For the year, gold is up 27%, a performance that puts it ahead of most stock, bond and commodity markets.

On Monday, the price of gold futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.8% to more than $1,931 an ounce. Investors last week had already pushed gold prices past the record last set in August 2011.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the global economy into one of the sharpest downturns on record. As a result, money flows into gold investments have surged in recent months as central banks have stepped up their fight against the downturn.

Since the Federal Reserve cut the short-term interest rates it controls to near zero, longer-term interest rates — also known as yields on government bonds — have also fallen to some of their lowest levels ever. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was roughly 0.6% on Monday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In recent weeks, market measures of expected inflation, known as breakevens, have moved higher, and investors now expect inflation to average around 1.5% a year over the next 10 years. Since the 10-year Treasury note will return those investors only about 0.6% a year, that means investors who buy the 10-year note must essentially be comfortable with losing nearly 1% on that investment a year, after accounting for inflation. In the argot of the market, that means “real” or inflation-adjusted yields are negative.

Since not losing money — remember, gold is supposed to hold its value even if it pays no interest — is better than losing money, typically investors switch to gold from Treasuries when this happens.

Inflows into gold exchange-traded funds — mutual-fund-like vehicles that are one of the easiest ways to buy gold — spiked after the Fed made major policy announcements in late March, during the worst of the outbreak. And the flood of cash to gold funds has continued.

According to the World Gold Council, a trade group, inflows into gold ETFs hit a record in the first half of the year, as some $40 billion arrived. The heaviest inflows came from the United States, where nearly $30 billion in investor money poured into the gold funds.

Several analysts now expect gold prices will rise above $2,000 an ounce.