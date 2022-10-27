New UK leader Rishi Sunak delays major economic plan

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has taken on the unenviable task of restoring Britain’s credibility in international markets, said Wednesday that he would delay the announcement of a major economic plan by 2 1/2 weeks as he seeks more time to make the “right decisions.”

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor of the Exchequer, will deliver the fiscal statement Nov. 17, instead of Monday. The statement is set to lay out spending and tax policies in line with lowering Britain’s debt burden. It will be accompanied by forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, an independent government watchdog that will assess the impact of the government’s policies on the economy and public finances.

Sunak told his Cabinet ministers that it is “important to reach the right decisions and there is time for those decisions to be confirmed with Cabinet,” according to a readout of his first meeting with ministers Wednesday morning.

The Oct. 31 date was a legacy of Liz Truss’ short and turbulent tenure as prime minister. The policy statement was scheduled as part of an effort to restore calm to the financial markets after Truss’ tax-cutting plans Sept. 23 provoked turmoil, leading to a plunge in the pound, soaring government bond yields and an intervention by the central bank.

Investors have cheered Sunak’s quick elevation to the role of prime minister and the scrapping of most of Truss’ policies, and the markets were unruffled by the delay in the policy announcement. The pound is trading above $1.15, recovering its losses since the September fiscal plan, and bond yields have dropped substantially, bringing down the government’s borrowing costs.

Sunak’s previous experience steering Britain’s public finances as chancellor through the pandemic, and the accurate warnings he gave over the summer about the risks of Truss’ policies, appear to have earned him some flexibility. He has also offered a clear break from Truss and been quick to show deference to institutions such as the Office for Budget Responsibility and the Bank of England.

Still, the fiscal statement poses challenges to Sunak’s nascent government.

Sunak, alongside Hunt at the Treasury, will need to strike a balance between meeting the market’s demand for strict fiscal discipline without inflicting economic pain. The British economy is already experiencing a slowdown, with some indicators pointing at a recession, as high inflation chokes off consumer spending.