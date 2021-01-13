New York City will end contracts with Trump over Capitol riot

New York City is terminating its contracts with the Trump Organization because of the mob riot at the U.S. Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

The contracts are for two ice-skating rinks at Central Park, the Central Park Carousel and the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, a city-owned golf course in the Bronx.

De Blasio said he was ending the relationship because President Donald Trump had incited violence.

“Inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government clearly constitutes criminal activity,” de Blasio said in an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday. “The City of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization.”