New York lifts Covid curbs as 70% of adults get at least one vaccine dose

New York lifts Covid curbs as 70% adults get vaccine

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Jun 16 2021, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 00:21 ist
A view of New York. Credit: AFP Photo

More than 70 percent of adults in New York have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, meaning the last of the state's restrictions can now be lifted, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

"We have hit 70 percent vaccination. It is the national goal, and we hit it ahead of schedule. What does 70 percent mean? It means that we can now return to life as we know," Cuomo said of his state, which was the early epicenter of the US outbreak.

