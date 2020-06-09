Cuomo 'disgusted' at Trump's claim on protester

New York's Andrew Cuomo 'disgusted' at Trump's claim that protester 'fell harder than was pushed'

Reuters
Reuters, New York,
  • Jun 09 2020, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 22:47 ist
Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday he was "disgusted" by US President Donald Trump's claim that a 75-year-old man seen in video being pushed by a Buffalo police officer during a protest "fell harder than (he) was pushed."

"President Trump did a tweet today that surprises me even after all the tweets he has done," Cuomo said at his daily news briefing.

"You read his tweets, you get to a point where you say, 'Well, nothing could surprise me - I've seen it all,'" Cuomo added. "And then you get surprised again. You get shocked again. You get disgusted again."

Trump suggested that the protestor, Martin Gugino, had staged his fall at the hands of an officer during a protest last Thursday, and that he could be "an ANTIFA provocateur" who appeared to be trying to electronically black out police communications.

"I watched, he fell harder than was pushed," the president said on Twitter. "Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?"

Two Buffalo officers were arraigned on assault charges on Saturday over the incident, which left Gugino hospitalized.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
New York
Donald Trump
protest
Police
United States

What's Brewing

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

 