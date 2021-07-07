New Zealand health regulator approves use of Janssen Covid-19 vaccine

New Zealand said on Wednesday that its health regulator Medsafe has given provisional approval for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Janssen, the pharmaceutical unit of Johnson & Johnson.
The Janssen Covid-19 vaccine was approved for individuals 18 years of age and older, Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said in an announcement.
"The medical evidence shows Janssen is a very safe and effective vaccine. It is a great addition to our vaccine options," Hipkins said, adding that the country had secured 2 million doses of the Janssen vaccine through an advance purchase agreement last year.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy
Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?
Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final
Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car
DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today
Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers
Paris gets pizzas made with a twist