New Zealand regulator approves Janssen Covid-19 vaccine

New Zealand health regulator approves use of Janssen Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • Jul 07 2021, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 07:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

New Zealand said on Wednesday that its health regulator Medsafe has given provisional approval for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Janssen, the pharmaceutical unit of Johnson & Johnson.

The Janssen Covid-19 vaccine was approved for individuals 18 years of age and older, Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said in an announcement.

"The medical evidence shows Janssen is a very safe and effective vaccine. It is a great addition to our vaccine options," Hipkins said, adding that the country had secured 2 million doses of the Janssen vaccine through an advance purchase agreement last year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

New Zealand
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Johnson & Johnson

What's Brewing

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car

Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car

DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

 