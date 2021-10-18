New Zealand PM extends Covid-19 lockdown in Auckland

New Zealand PM Ardern extends Covid-19 lockdown in Auckland

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • Oct 18 2021, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 09:30 ist
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Credit:AFP Photo

New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the country's biggest city Auckland will remain in lockdown for another two weeks as it looks to control the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

There will be no changes in the social restrictions that have already been in place for over two months in Auckland under alert level 3, Ardern said at a news conference.

