New Zealand PM Ardern to resign next month

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday she will resign next month.
"For me it's time," she told members of her Labour Party. "I just don't have enough in the tank for another four years."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA
DH Toon | Surya's hurry to 'reach Hindu Rashtra'
Road engineering, the Bengaluru way
Malleshwaram flower-fruits mkt awaits better facilities
In Pics | Indian batters who have scored double ton
Meet the team that curated Budget 2023-24
On this day in 1927, Parliament House was opened
Renting as a woman in B'luru: No visitors, no drinking