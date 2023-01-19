New Zealand PM Ardern to resign next month

New Zealand PM Ardern to resign next month

'For me it's time,' she told members of her Labour Party

AFP
AFP,
  • Jan 19 2023, 06:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 06:36 ist
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Credit: Reuters Photo

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday she will resign next month.

"For me it's time," she told members of her Labour Party. "I just don't have enough in the tank for another four years."

New Zealand
World news
Jacinda Ardern

