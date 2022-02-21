New Zealand police say anti-vaxxers hurled human waste

New Zealand police say anti-vaxxers hurled human waste

The protesters took control of the parliamentary grounds and surrounding streets almost two weeks ago

AFP
AFP, Wellington,
  • Feb 21 2022, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 12:03 ist
The protests in Wellington swelled following the Canadian truckers' movement. Credit: Reuters Photo

New Zealand police accused anti-vaccine demonstrators of throwing human waste at them Monday, during a pre-dawn operation to place roadblocks around a protest camp outside Wellington's parliament building.

The protesters took control of the parliamentary grounds and surrounding streets almost two weeks ago, setting up a camp that continues to grow despite police appeals to move on. The number of vehicles clogging downtown roads almost doubled to 800 over the weekend as more protesters joined the action, inspired by Canada's "Freedom Convoy" trucker protest.

In a bid to prevent further expansion, about 300 police were deployed at 3.30 am escorting forklifts, which were used to place concrete barricades on key roads.

Also Read — Police move to clear last demonstrators in Canada's trucker-led protests

Police said "a large number of vocal protesters were present" and eight arrests were made. "Seven officers sustained injuries during the operation, ranging from scratches to an ankle injury," they said in a statement. "Some officers also had human waste thrown over them by protesters."

Police said they would "hold to account" those responsible, pointing out that attempting to deliberately infect someone with a disease can attract a 14-year jail term.

Police have largely taken a hands-off approach to the protest, saying attempts to forcibly clear the camp from parliament would result in violence. "Police would have to move in using batons, probably using tear gas, to clear that crowd off the grounds—it's likely to lead to extended confrontation," Commissioner Andrew Coster told TVNZ Sunday.

Coster also said he had been in contact with authorities in Ottawa, where police in riot gear dislodged the trucker protest over the weekend after more than three weeks.

Also Read — Canada's protests settle down, but could echo in politics

The Wellington protest began as a movement against vaccine mandates but has grown to encompass a range of grievances, with some far-right messaging among the anti-government and anti-media slogans on display.

Wellington residents have complained about being abused for wearing masks, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemning "bullying and harassment" of residents. "The protesters have made their point, it is time for them to leave," she told reporters.

Ardern said she would only consider lifting coronavirus restrictions when the current outbreak of the Omicron variant had peaked, not in response to pressure from protesters.

New Zealand reported 2,377 new cases Monday and has reported 53 deaths in a population of five million during the pandemic.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Wellington
New Zealand
Canada
Anti-vaccine
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

 