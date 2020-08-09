New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern visits Hindu temple

New Zealand Prime Minister visits Hindu temple, relishes Indian food

PTI
PTI, Auckland,
  • Aug 09 2020, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 21:18 ist

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has visited a Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland ahead of the national elections scheduled in September and relished an Indian vegetarian meal, which included Puri, Chhole and Daal.

Ardern, 40, visited the temple on Thursday.

She was seen removing her boots outside the temple.

"Some precious moments with Hon. PM of New Zealand ⁦@jacindaardern⁩ at ⁦@indiannewslink event on Aug 6, 2020. She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal," Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi tweeted.

She also participated in the prayers.

Ardern Is riding high in the polls on the back of her stewardship of the country’s Covid-19 response.

New Zealand will hold elections on September 19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand
Auckland

What's Brewing

Asymptomatic patients may be key to vaccine development

Asymptomatic patients may be key to vaccine development

Hindu, Muslim artisans cast brass bell for Ram Temple

Hindu, Muslim artisans cast brass bell for Ram Temple

People were immune to Covid-19 before it existed: Study

People were immune to Covid-19 before it existed: Study

What to do when Covid-19 doesn't go away

What to do when Covid-19 doesn't go away

What will Ram temple symbolise for you?

What will Ram temple symbolise for you?

 