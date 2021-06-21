New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15-year-olds

New Zealand's medicines regulator Medsafe has provisionally approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.
“After careful consideration of the most up-to-date scientific and medical data available, Medsafe has announced provisional approval for our young people to be given the Pfizer vaccine,” Ardern said in a statement.
There are around 265,000 children in the 12-15 age bracket in New Zealand, she said.
