New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15-year-olds

NZ regulator approves Pfizer jab for 12-15-year-olds

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • Jun 21 2021, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 14:15 ist
A nurse holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand's medicines regulator Medsafe has provisionally approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

“After careful consideration of the most up-to-date scientific and medical data available, Medsafe has announced provisional approval for our young people to be given the Pfizer vaccine,” Ardern said in a statement.

There are around 265,000 children in the 12-15 age bracket in New Zealand, she said.

