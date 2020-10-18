New Zealand's Ardern says will form govt in 2-3 weeks

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern says will form govt in 2-3 weeks

Ardern said there was no need to bring in any new Covid-19 restrictions after one new case

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • Oct 18 2020, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 09:57 ist
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Labour Election Day party after the Labour Party won New Zealand's general election in Auckland. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand's ruling Labour party leader Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday that she would form a government within two to three weeks but did not comment on a possible coalition deal with the Green Party.

Ardern, who was handed a resounding victory in a general election on Saturday, said she had informed the country's governor general, Dame Patsy Reddy, that her party had the ability to form the next government.

Ardern also said there was no need to bring in any new Covid-19 restrictions after one new case of community transmission was reported in the country.

Also read: New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern: A victory forged in crisis

 

