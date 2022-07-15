NFT marketplace OpenSea lays off about 20% of workforce

NFT marketplace OpenSea lays off about 20% of its employees

The leading NFTs marketplace's CEO and co-founder tweeted the news

IANS
IANS, San Francisco ,
  • Jul 15 2022, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 16:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea's co-founder and CEO Devin Finzer announced that the platform is laying off about 20 per cent of its total employees.

On the microblogging site Twitter, the CEO shared a note that said "today is a hard day for OpenSea, as we are letting go of 20 per cent of our team".

"We made an incredibly sad and difficult decision to reduce the size of our team by -- 20 per cent, and today we're saying goodbye to many of our friends and team members across opensea," the note, shared with employees before being revealed on the microblogging site, reads.

"Each of the people leaving has played a critical role in OpenSea's journey. They have supported our users, championed our mission, and worked intensely to build the foundations of the NFT space," it added.

 

He also mentioned that these employees are talented and committed and they will be missed and "we plan to treat them with great care".

Finzer said he expects that the company will see an explosion in innovation and utility across NFTs during the winter.

"With the hard (but important) changes we made today, we're in an even better position to capture what will soon become the largest market on the planet," he said.

"When the global economy is uncertain, our mission to build the foundation for new, peer-to-peer economies feels more urgent and important than ever. Winter is our time to build," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Non Fungible token
NFT
layoff
Business News

What's Brewing

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

DH Radio | 3D-printed rocket engine: Agnikul's big leap

DH Radio | 3D-printed rocket engine: Agnikul's big leap

How increased screen time is harming your eyes

How increased screen time is harming your eyes

'1,000-year-old Chola temple in Karnataka missing'

'1,000-year-old Chola temple in Karnataka missing'

Duty calls: A return to hybrid workspaces

Duty calls: A return to hybrid workspaces

 