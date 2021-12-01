Nigeria confirms Covid-19 Omicron cases among South African arrivals

Nigeria confirms Covid Omicron cases among SA arrivals

  Dec 01 2021
  updated: Dec 01 2021
Nigeria has confirmed its first cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant among two travellers who arrived from South Africa last week, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday.

The NCDC said retrospective sequencing of previously confirmed cases among travellers to Nigeria had identified the Delta variant among a sample collected in October.

