Nigeria confirms Covid-19 Omicron cases among South African arrivals

Nigeria has confirmed its first cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant among two travellers who arrived from South Africa last week, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday.
The NCDC said retrospective sequencing of previously confirmed cases among travellers to Nigeria had identified the Delta variant among a sample collected in October.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight
NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030
Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet
Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free
DH Toon | To watch comedy show, tune in from Delhi
Bored tech titans search for new frontiers