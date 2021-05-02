Covid: Nigeria restricts passengers from India, Brazil

Nigeria restricts passengers from India, Brazil, Turkey over coronavirus

The travel ban does not apply to passengers who have transited through those countries

AFP
AFP, Abuja,
  • May 02 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 14:40 ist
Representative image.

Nigeria will ban entry to non-Nigerian passengers who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey in the last fortnight due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, health authorities said on Sunday.

The travel ban does not apply to passengers who have transited through those countries, the presidential steering committee on Covid-19 said in a statement.

Nigerians and permanent residents who have been in those countries in the last 14 days will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for a week in a government approved facility on arrival, it said.

