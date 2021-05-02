Nigeria restricts passengers from India, Brazil, Turkey over coronavirus

Nigeria will ban entry to non-Nigerian passengers who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey in the last fortnight due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, health authorities said on Sunday.
Also read: India reports 3,689 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, highest so far; 3.92L new cases
The travel ban does not apply to passengers who have transited through those countries, the presidential steering committee on Covid-19 said in a statement.
Nigerians and permanent residents who have been in those countries in the last 14 days will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for a week in a government approved facility on arrival, it said.
