Nigeria to restart international flights from August 29

Nigeria will resume international flights on August 29 as it eases restrictions over the novel coronavirus pandemic, the country's aviation minister said Monday.

Africa's most populous country shut its airspace in March to contain the spread of the virus that has so far infected 49,068 and claimed 975 lives.

"Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from August 29, 2020, beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption," Hadi Sirika said on Twitter, referring to the nation's commercial hub and its administrative capital.

"Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course," he said, adding that the country's other international airports would follow suit.

The decision came barely six weeks after the West African economic powerhouse resumed domestic flights.