Nine dead in Dominican Republic plane crash

Nine dead in Dominican Republic plane crash

AFP
AFP,
  • Dec 16 2021, 06:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 06:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Nine persons died in a private plane crash in the Dominican Republic.

Without going into specifics, reports suggest that seven passengers and two crew members have died in the crash.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Plane Crash
Dominican Republic
World news

What's Brewing

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

'North Korea kills people for watching K-pop'

'North Korea kills people for watching K-pop'

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

Transwoman Saisha Shinde behind Harnaaz Sandhu's gown

Transwoman Saisha Shinde behind Harnaaz Sandhu's gown

In pics | Rakesh Tikait, farmers vacate Ghazipur border

In pics | Rakesh Tikait, farmers vacate Ghazipur border

ASI begins Keeladi archaeological excavation report

ASI begins Keeladi archaeological excavation report

Kolkata Durga puja bags UNESCO heritage tag

Kolkata Durga puja bags UNESCO heritage tag

BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru

BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru

 