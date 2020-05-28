Nissan to begin restart of US auto plants on June 1

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  May 28 2020, 07:44 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 07:58 ist
Reuters/File photo

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co said Wednesday it plans to begin restarting its shuttered US manufacturing operations beginning June 1.

Nissan's vehicle assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi and powertrain plant in Decherd, Tennessee plant to resume production on June 1, followed by its Smyrna, Tennessee vehicle assembly plant on June 8. The Infiniti Decherd powertrain plant resumed limited production on May 1.

Most US auto industry plants have reopened after closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic but with limited shifts.

