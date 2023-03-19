Nithyananda says Kailasa hasn't deceived anyone

After reports surfaced that controversial godman Nithyananda's 'United States of Kailasa' had conned 30 US cities into signing ‘sister-city’ agreements, the 'nation' released a statement.

"We want to clarify that Kailasa and its representatives have not deceived anyone nor are we fake," a statement on the godman's official Twitter handle read.

Press Note: Kailasa Establishes Sister City Relationships for Humanitarian Services and Global Peace

Kailasa is the revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu civilizational nation.

Organizations representing Kailasa, have established sister city relationships with many cities… https://t.co/37lBA1KBno pic.twitter.com/gYitUBRWTK — KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) March 17, 2023

“Organizations representing Kailasa, have established sister city relationships with many cities around the world, including Newark, to continue our humanitarian services and promote global peace through better understanding of diverse cultures,” read the statement.

The statement blamed "Hinduphobia and racism in the media" for the lack of recognition of the ‘nation’. "There have been instances of Hinduphobia and racism in the media, attempting to delegitimize the revival of the Hindu civilizational nation through the consistent spread of disinformation, hate speech, and religious shaming," the statement read.

The godman claimed to have set up a country called the 'United States of Kailasa' in 2019. The sister-city agreement between Newark and the 'United States of Kailasa' was inked on January 12 this year and the signing ceremony took place at City Hall in Newark.

Read | Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

The Kailasa website counts "two billion practising Hindus" among its population.

"It is important to note that Jagadguru Mahasannidhanam (SPH) Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam has been formally trained, initiated, anointed, and elected by his predecessors as per Hindu religious customs. He is not a self-styled godman," it added.

Nithyananda is wanted in India on several charges of rape and sexual assault – allegations that he denies.