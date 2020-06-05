'No benefit from hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19'

'No benefit' from hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19: Major UK trial

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Jun 05 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 20:51 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP

A major British trial of hydroxychloroquine has found it has "no benefit" for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, researchers said Friday, announcing they had halted tests of the drug.

"We have concluded that there is no beneficial effect of hydroxychloroquine in patients hospitalised with COVID-19," said a statement from the chief investigators in the randomised clinical trial, which is run by the University of Oxford and is testing a number of potential treatments for the new coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

They added they would stop recruiting patients to the hydroxychloroquine part of the trial "with immediate effect".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
UK
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Healthcare
Hydroxychloroquine

What's Brewing

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

 