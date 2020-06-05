'No benefit' from hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19: Major UK trial

A major British trial of hydroxychloroquine has found it has "no benefit" for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, researchers said Friday, announcing they had halted tests of the drug.

"We have concluded that there is no beneficial effect of hydroxychloroquine in patients hospitalised with COVID-19," said a statement from the chief investigators in the randomised clinical trial, which is run by the University of Oxford and is testing a number of potential treatments for the new coronavirus.

They added they would stop recruiting patients to the hydroxychloroquine part of the trial "with immediate effect".