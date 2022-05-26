No big wuff: Japanese man transforms himself into a dog with this uncanny costume

Have you ever wanted to be an animal? If yes, you would probably spend some time finding a costume or some makeup to resemble your favourite four-legged creature. A man from Japan spent 40 days and nearly 2 million yen or Rs 12 lakh to completely transform himself into a dog.
Twitter user @toco_eevee posted images of himself, which have since gone viral and stunned dog-lovers across the world, in this custom-made costume of a collie dog.
【制作事例 追加】
犬 造型スーツ
個人の方からのご依頼で、犬の造型スーツを制作しました。
コリー犬をモデルにしており、本物の犬と同様に四足歩行のリアルな犬の姿を再現しております🐕
詳細はこちら：https://t.co/0gPoaSb6yn#犬 #Dog #着ぐるみ#特殊造型 #特殊造形 pic.twitter.com/p9072G2846
— 特殊造型ゼペット (@zeppetJP) April 11, 2022
The Japanese man had help from this professional agency called Zeppet, which designs life-like costumes, sculptures and the like for films, commercials, amusement parks etc.
In an interview, the man was asked why he chose this particular costume. "I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favourite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favourite breed of dog," he said. This was, by the man's own admission, his dream come true.
The images are not all. There is a YouTube video showing the man walking like a dog in his uncanny costume, he also explains how the costume works.
