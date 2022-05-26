No big wuff: Japanese man 'transforms' into a dog

No big wuff: Japanese man transforms himself into a dog with this uncanny costume

This man from Japan transformed himself into a dog with an elaborate and detailed costume, a stunt that cost him over Rs 12 lakh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2022, 14:16 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 19:07 ist
Credit: Twitter/@zeppetJP

Have you ever wanted to be an animal? If yes, you would probably spend some time finding a costume or some makeup to resemble your favourite four-legged creature. A man from Japan spent 40 days and nearly 2 million yen or Rs 12 lakh to completely transform himself into a dog.

Twitter user @toco_eevee posted images of himself, which have since gone viral and stunned dog-lovers across the world, in this custom-made costume of a collie dog.

The Japanese man had help from this professional agency called Zeppet, which designs life-like costumes, sculptures and the like for films, commercials, amusement parks etc.

In an interview, the man was asked why he chose this particular costume. "I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favourite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favourite breed of dog," he said. This was, by the man's own admission, his dream come true.

The images are not all. There is a YouTube video showing the man walking like a dog in his uncanny costume, he also explains how the costume works.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Japan
dogs
World news

What's Brewing

No big wuff: Japanese man 'transforms' into a dog

No big wuff: Japanese man 'transforms' into a dog

Mundka fire: Families wait for remains of loved ones

Mundka fire: Families wait for remains of loved ones

'Top Gun: Maverick' review: More than just a sequel

'Top Gun: Maverick' review: More than just a sequel

Govts, companies own 8% of all Bitcoin in the world

Govts, companies own 8% of all Bitcoin in the world

Karan Johar's 50th: Bollywood in full attendance

Karan Johar's 50th: Bollywood in full attendance

Google Photos app gets Pixel 6’s Real Tone feature

Google Photos app gets Pixel 6’s Real Tone feature

Deceased couple's marriage registered after 53 years

Deceased couple's marriage registered after 53 years

Want to study abroad? Here's how to go about it

Want to study abroad? Here's how to go about it

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

 