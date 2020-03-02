No intra-Afghan talks until prisoners released: Taliban

No intra-Afghan talks until prisoners released: Taliban

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Mar 02 2020, 21:14pm ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2020, 21:14pm ist
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani on Sunday rejected the demand.Credit: AFP Photo

The Taliban will not participate in intra-Afghan talks until roughly 5,000 of its prisoners are released, its spokesman said on Monday.

"If our 5,000 prisoners - 100 or 200 more or less does not matter - do not get released there will be no intra-Afghan talks," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters by phone.

A pact signed between the United States and the Taliban in Doha on Saturday said that up to 5,000 jailed Taliban would be released by March 10, however Afghan president Ashraf Ghani on Sunday rejected the demand.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Taliban
Afghanistan
USA
Ashraf Ghani
Comments (+)
 