No more Covid-19 lockdowns, UK health minister suggests

No more Covid-19 lockdowns, UK health minister suggests

British health minister Sajid Javid also ruled out the use of vaccine passports to allow people to attend mass events

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 12 2021, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 17:02 ist
UK health minister Sajid Javid. Credit: AFP Photo

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he did not expect the country to see any more lockdowns to fight the Covid-19 crisis and ruled out the use of vaccine passports to allow people to attend mass events.

"I am not anticipating any more lockdowns. I think it would be irresponsible for any health minister around the world to take everything off the table but I just don't see how we get to another lockdown," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr show.

Asked about so-called Covid passports, Javid added: "What I can say is that we've looked at it properly and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I am pleased to say we will not going be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports."

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
United Kingdom
World news
Lockdown

What's Brewing

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

 