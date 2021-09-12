No more Covid-19 lockdowns, UK health minister suggests

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he did not expect the country to see any more lockdowns to fight the Covid-19 crisis and ruled out the use of vaccine passports to allow people to attend mass events.
"I am not anticipating any more lockdowns. I think it would be irresponsible for any health minister around the world to take everything off the table but I just don't see how we get to another lockdown," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr show.
Asked about so-called Covid passports, Javid added: "What I can say is that we've looked at it properly and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I am pleased to say we will not going be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports."
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers
In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year
An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China
How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today
New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers
US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute
Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?