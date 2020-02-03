No need to accept many EU rules in trade deal: British PM Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday say there is "no need" for Britain to accept a range of European Union rules as part of a post-Brexit free trade deal.
"There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment, or anything similar," he is set to say in a speech, according to excerpts released by his office.
