'No need to shut schools despite British Covid variant'

No need to close schools despite British Covid-19 variant: French scientific advisor

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 13 2021, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 15:22 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

There is no need to close schools in France but new restrictive measures must be taken to slow further coronavirus infections and in particular the spread of the British variant, the government's top scientific advisor said on Wednesday.

"We think English data on the variant are not definitive enough to lead us to recommend the closing of schools in France", Delfraissy told franceinfo radio.

He said the British variant accounted for an estimated 1% of the new Covid-19 infections in France.

"The immediate challenge is not to eliminate it but to slow its progression by taking a number of restrictive measures," he continued.

President Emmanuel Macron is meeting with senior ministers on Wednesday morning to discuss a possible further tightening of measures.

A nationwide curfew could be brought forward to 6 p.m. from 8 p.m., as has already happened in some parts of the east and southeast, French media reported.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
France
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021

In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021

In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments

In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments

Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom

Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

 