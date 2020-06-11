No rise COVID-19 cases seen yet due to protests: Pence

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 11 2020, 08:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 08:12 ist
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday there has been no sign yet of an increase in coronavirus cases from two weeks of nationwide protests over police misconduct and racism.

"What I can tell you is that, at this point, we don't see an increase in new cases now, nearly two weeks on from when the first protests took effect," Pence said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

 

