No survivors found in Nepal plane crash

No survivors have been found from the Tara Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on Sunday with 22 people on board, including four Indians, according to Nepalese media reports on Monday.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Tara Air went missing on Sunday morning in a mountainous region in Nepal and had four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew.

Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said 14 bodies have been found.

The Canadian-built plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal.

The wreckage of a plane was found in the country's Mustang district on Monday, the Nepal Army said.

The airline issued the list of passengers which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathy, his wife Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathy) and their children Dhanush and Ritika. The family was based in Thane city near Mumbai.

Inda Singh, who reached the crash site, said the plane was found in a completely damaged condition, the MyRepublica newspaper reported.

Singh said there was no fire on the aircraft. The aircraft could have met with an accident after hitting a cliff nearby.