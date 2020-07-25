No US visa for students if courses would be taught online

As the future of Indian students in the United States has become uncertain with new immigration laws coming in, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) recently released guidelines in which newly-enrolled international students, including Indians, would not be allowed to enter the US if their courses are completely online.

The guidelines are for students whose courses would be taught online in upcoming fall which starts in September.

"New or initial non-immigrant students who intend to pursue a full course of study that will be conducted completely online will likely not be able to obtain an F-1 or M-1 visa to study in the United States," ICE issued the statement dated July 24.

However, foreign students who enrolled in a course on or before March 9, 2020, would be allowed to stay in the country even if the course is completely online.

"If a non-immigrant student was enrolled in a course of study in the United States on March 9, 2020, but subsequently left the country, that student likely remains eligible for a visa since the March 2020 guidance permitted a fully online course of study from inside the United States or from abroad," the ICE said.

This decision is likely to create another dispute between the government and the Universities in the country. It is, however a clarification of the previous rule that was revoked by the Trump administration following outrage.

The previous guidelines by the US barred all the foreign students from entering the country if their university courses were to be conducted online due to coronavirus pandemic.

