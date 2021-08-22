No water, no milk for child: Mother of Indian at Kabul airport describes chaos

Even as the Indian Air Force (IAF) operates multiple flights to evacuate Indian nationals from chaotic Kabul, many stay waiting, scared and desperate outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

A 32-year-old Indian woman, married to an Afghan, with her 2-year-old son has been waiting for a place on an IAF evacuation flight for three days.

"They were asked by people in the Indian Embassy three days ago to come to the Kabul airport without any luggage. For three days, they were accommodated in a wedding hall near the airport and asked not to step out," the mother of the 32-year-old woman told NDTV.

She added that there is no milk for the child, no water for them to drink, requesting the government to bring them back safely.

"Last night, around 12, they were again taken in a bus to the airport. They waited in the bus till 11 this morning. Then the Taliban came and took away 150 of them. My son-in-law lives nearby. He called in his younger brother and managed to take my daughter away from there," she said.

The Taliban had later released the Indians after verifying their documents.

According to her daughter, nearly 300 Indians are still crammed in the wedding hall.

India on Sunday brought back nearly 400 people, including 329 of its nationals and two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights in the backdrop of the deteriorating situation in the city after its takeover by the Taliban.