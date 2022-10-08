North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul military says

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, the South's military said, in the latest in a blitz of launches amid tensions over US-led military exercises in the region, Yonhap reported.
The South Korean military's joint chiefs of staff announced the launch -- the seventh in two weeks -- without giving further details, Yonhap said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube