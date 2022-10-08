N Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul military says

North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul military says

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 08 2022, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 23:47 ist

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, the South's military said, in the latest in a blitz of launches amid tensions over US-led military exercises in the region, Yonhap reported.

The South Korean military's joint chiefs of staff announced the launch -- the seventh in two weeks -- without giving further details, Yonhap said.

North Korea
South Korea
World news

