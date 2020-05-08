Recent SKorean military drills grave provocation: NK

North Korea says recent South Korean military drills are grave provocation that demands a reaction - KCNA

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 08 2020, 08:26 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 09:55 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP)

North Korea lashed out at South Korea over recent military drills while Kim Jong Un sent a personal message to China's Xi Jinping to congratulate him over that country's success in controlling the coronavirus, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

A North Korean military spokesperson on Friday said recent South Korean military drills are a grave provocation that demands a reaction in KCNA.

"Such reckless move of the military warmongers of the south side is the height of the military confrontation which would leave tongue-tied even their master," said KCNA. 

North Korea
South Korea
Kim Jong Un

