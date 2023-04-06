'US-S Korea drills pushing tension to nuclear war'

North Korea says US-South Korea drills push tension to 'brink of nuclear war'

KCNA released a commentary by Choe Ju Hyon, whom it called an international security analyst, criticising the exercises

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 06 2023, 06:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 06:56 ist
North Korea has reacted furiously to the exercises, calling them a rehearsal for invasion. Credit: Reuters Photo

North Korea on Thursday accused the US and South Korea of escalating tension to the brink of nuclear war through their joint military drills involving American strategic assets, vowing to respond with "offensive action," state media KCNA said.

KCNA released a commentary by Choe Ju Hyon, whom it called an international security analyst, criticising the exercises as "a trigger for driving the situation on the Korean peninsula to the point of explosion."

"The reckless military confrontational hysteria of the US and its followers against the DPRK is driving the situation on the Korean peninsula to an irreversible catastrophe ... to the brink of a nuclear war," the article said.

It was using the acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Now the international community unanimously hopes that the dark clouds of a nuclear war hanging over the Korean peninsula will be removed as early as possible," it added.

US and South Korean forces have been conducting a series of annual springtime exercises since March, including air and sea drills involving a US aircraft carrier and B-1B and B-52 bombers, and their first large-scale amphibious landing drills in five years.

North Korea has reacted furiously to the exercises, calling them a rehearsal for invasion.

The commentary singled out the air carrier's participation as aimed at stoking confrontation, saying the US revealed its "disgusting true colours as the chief culprit of escalating tension."

It said the allies have gone beyond "the tolerance limit" and Pyongyang will respond by exercising its war deterrence through "offensive action."

"The drills have turned the Korean peninsula into a huge powder magazine which can be detonated any moment," it added.

North Korea has been ramping up its military activity in recent weeks, unveiling new, smaller nuclear warheads, vowing production of more weapons-grade nuclear material and testing what it called a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone.

Last month, it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking anywhere in the US, calling it a response to the allied drills.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

South Korea
North Korea
US news
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

Dhoni among 5 Indian players to get MCC life membership

Dhoni among 5 Indian players to get MCC life membership

Rapid melting of East Antarctic ice sheet explained

Rapid melting of East Antarctic ice sheet explained

Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A

Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

 