Norway to start Covid jabs for kids aged 12 and older

Norway to start Covid vaccination of children aged 12 years and older

For the time being, only a first dose will be offered

Reuters
Reuters, Oslo,
  • Sep 02 2021, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 16:36 ist
Only the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is so far recommended for this age group. Credit: Reuters Photo

Norway will begin to offer Covid-19 vaccines to children aged 12 to 15, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday.

Only the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is so far recommended for this age group, the Institute of Public Health said.

For the time being, only a first dose will be offered, while a decision on whether to offer a second dose will be made at a later time, Solberg said.

The country is currently seeing a rapid rise in infections, particularly among the young, and will postpone a further relaxation of social restrictions for the time being.

"The government will not proceed with a reopening at this time," Solberg said.

Some 72% of all Norwegians have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 57% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Institute of Public Health.

Norway
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news
Pfizer-BioNTech

