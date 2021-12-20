Wine and cheese pictures of Boris not a party: Dy PM

'Not a party': UK says of picture of PM Boris Johnson at lockdown gathering

The picture, published by The Guardian, shows Johnson with his wife Carrie and two other people at a table on a terrace in the Downing Street garden

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 20 2021, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 14:29 ist
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

A photograph showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and more than a dozen other people drinking wine in the garden of his Downing Street residence during a lockdown last year was not from a party, his deputy said on Monday.

The picture, published by The Guardian, shows Johnson with his wife Carrie, who appears to be holding their newborn son, and two other people at a table on a terrace in the Downing Street garden with cheese and wine.

"Downing Street use that garden as a place of work," Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Times Radio. "That's not against the regulations."

"I genuinely don't think it gets classified as a party," Raab said. "I don't think it was a party."

